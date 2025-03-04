Two years of freedom are also claimed and special disqualification for any profession that entails contact with children or adolescents

The Provincial Court of Cuenca will judge this Thursday, March 6, to JAGJ, a man who faces a penalty of Two years in prison for an alleged crime of child pornography distribution.

According to the provisional conclusions of the Prosecutor’s Office, consulted by EP, the defendant shared between December 18, 2022 and February 14, 2023 at least 46 files with explicit denomination and child pornographic content through the program ‘Peer-to-Peer Emule’.

On April 20, a record was performed at home, after which a laptop and two hard drives were intervened where they had stored, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, More than 3,000 files with explicit denomination about its minor abuse content.

These facts constitute a crime of child pornography distribution, described in article 181-1 b. of the Criminal Code, by virtue of which two years in prison are requested for the accused, in addition to two years of liberty and Special disqualification for any profession, trade or activities that entails regular and direct contact with minors age for a time higher in three years to the imposed imprisonment.