Both his father and his sister insulted and vexed the little girl. The trial is this Tuesday in Albacete

The prosecution asks for three years in prison for a mother accused of mistreating throughout More than a decade to his little daughter in Albacete. The trial will take place next Wednesday, March 19, in the Criminal Court No. 1 of Albacete.

The facts, according to the brief of the accusation, began in 2009, when the youngest daughter was seven years old and suffered constant aggressions and insults by her mother.

These aggressions were repeated over time, reaching receive the least medical attention from the doctors twicewhen The mother caught her finger with a door or when it caused a bruise on the wrist of the hand of a punch.

In 2020 una elder sister of the victim went to live with the family, adding to vexations against his little sisterthat on at least one occasion he had to lock himself in his room to prevent her mother and she to injure her.









The Prosecutor’s Office too has requested removal orders for both the mother and the older sister.