First, the banner calling for the resignation of the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero. Below, the socialist ministers behind the banner of their party in the same march.

Feminism was divided once again on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, celebrated this year under the controversy over the ‘only yes is yes’ law and the echoes of the Vox attack on Irene Montero. Not even 25-N was able to unite the feminist groups in a single voice. And not even the ministers of the government coalition. On the one hand, the Feminist Movement of Madrid demonstrated, which took the Gran Vía with the slogan ‘Machismo kills, rapes, exploits and erases women, enough is enough!’. The PSOE joined that march and three socialist ministers made an appearance at it: Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez; that of Economy, Nadia Calviño; and that of Industry, Reyes Maroto.

It was at that demonstration that a banner surfaced asking for the resignation of the head of Equality, Irene Montero, from Unidas Podemos, as well as chants with the same claim made by some of them by participants contrary to the trans law, pending in Congress. . This is a controversial rule from its origin, which has caused the division of feminist groups, even in the ranks of the socialists, to which is now added the controversy caused by the downward revision of penalties under the law ‘only yes is yes’, which has just come into force.

The members of the PSOE attending the march did so behind the ‘Free and Equal Women’ banner. According to the Government Delegation, 12,000 people attended that protest, a figure that the organizers raised to 20,000.

On her side, the Minister of Equality, attended the demonstration called by the 8M Vallecas Commission and that ran through the streets of that district in the south of the capital. Ministry sources had already clarified in the morning that Montero would attend that demonstration in a personal capacity, not as a member of the Government.

The image of unity on Thursday in Congress in solidarity and support for Montero after the macho insults poured out by Vox has ended up being ostensibly broken just a day later and on a date as marked on the women’s calendar as this 25- no.