A prosecutor from Tartagal requested that the order of national and international capture of two men suspected of having sexually abused a 13-year-old adolescent from a Wichi community in the Municipality of Santa Victoria Este, in northern Salta.

The request was made before the Court of Guarantees 1 by the Prosecutor for Family Violence and Gender of Tartagal, Lorena Martínez, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Salta.

The two defendants are of legal age – their identity was not disclosed – and they are accused of having attacked the girl in the area The Puntana, 45 kilometers from Santa Victoria Este, in the Rivadavia department.

The incident occurred during the night of Wednesday, March 31, and the victim was able to return to her home during the morning of Thursday, March 1.

This Monday, Martínez visited, together with a psychologist, the adolescent and her mother at the hospital in Tartagal, the capital city of the San Martín department, where she was discharged.

The mother explained to the prosecutor that the abuse could have been committed by a member of the same Wichi community of La Puntana and a Creole, domiciled in Hito 1.

The 13-year-old victim indicated that she did not know her attackers and said that she was leaving a temple with her mother’s 12-year-old sister, when both attackers they tried to abuse the other girl, who managed to escape.

Police officers of the Province and the National Gendarmerie carry out a search for the suspects in the border area.

Victim assistance

The intervention of the Prosecutor’s Office began from a police report in the early hours of last Thursday, and hours later the mother of the victim filed the formal complaint.

Last Friday, the doctor from the Fiscal Investigation Corps (CIF) found injuries compatible with sexual abuse and that the girl was beaten.

An emergency kit for episodes of sexual abuse was added to the gynecological examination, which provides benefits such as emergency contraception, HIV and STI prophylaxis (post-sexual exposure prophylaxis, taking specific cultures, STI diagnostic studies: VDRL, HIV , Hepatitis B and C, among others) and vaccines.

The comprehensive approach includes clinical evaluation, complementary examinations and treatment of bodily and genital injuries, initial laboratory and pregnancy test.

In the event that the latter is positive, they will be advised on the right to access a Legal Interruption of Pregnancy (ILE), the sources explained.

