The Brazilian authorities issued an order to search for and detain businessman Christian Pinto Faria for trying to sell 250 million vaccines against the coronavirus using a false exclusivity document with the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca.

Pinto Faria is the prime suspect in operation “Taipan”. At the beginning of January, the Brazilian businessman had sent an email to the Ministry of Health in which he presented himself as a representative of the British company to sell its vaccine in Brazil through his company, Biomedic, based in the city of Vila Velha, in Holy Spirit.

After this first message, Pinto Faria also contacted the Executive Secretary of Health, Elcio Franco, to whom he reiterated his offer and a meeting was set for February 23, as reported by Folha de Sao Paulo.

However, before the meeting, the Ministry of Health made it known to AstraZeneca, who denied having any knowledge about that contract and that person.

Even with this information, the Brazilian authorities held the meeting in which Pinto Faria acknowledged that there was no such relationship with the pharmaceutical company, but urged the Ministry to do business with the company of a friend, Edmo Dias, who is also the target of persecution. by the Police.

Dias even presented a model document of intentions that should have ended up in the hands of the then Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, although investigators suspect that said document had previously passed through the offices of state governors.

During the search of the Biomedic facilities, the Police found hundreds of vials in which the fake vaccines would be storedSince the investigation does not rule out that the alleged product did not even exist.

The suspects face various crimes, including embezzlement, document forgery, corruption and adulteration of products for medical purposes.

These days, Brazil is going through its worst moment of the pandemic, with a record of infections and deaths.

The resurgence of the pandemic in Brazil, which has already exceeded 300,000 deaths and whose health system has reached its limit, is advancing towards the rest of South America and puts the countries of the region in check. “Unfortunately, the terrible situation in Brazil is also affecting neighboring countries,” said Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), last Tuesday.

For example, in the week of March 15 to 21, the country chaired by Jair Bolsonaro contributed 25% of all global deaths from Covid-19. There were around 15,600 fatalities, in the worst week since the start of the pandemic, just over a year ago. Meanwhile, infections already exceed 12.2 million.

