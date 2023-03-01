Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Erick Patricio Lopez Ponce de Leon10 years old, was reported as missing in the city of Monterrey, for which reason authorities ask for the collaboration of citizens to locate him.

According to the search report, the child was last seen on Saturday, February 25 of this year, at the Colonia Ferromey 114 MonterreyNuevo León, and since then his whereabouts have been unknown.

The minor Erick Patricio is 1.30 meters tall, has a robust complexion, pearly complexion, green eyes, a medium and flat nose, a large mouth and thick lips.

The Local Search Commission in Nuevo León asks citizens to report any information that helps to find their whereabouts to the telephone numbers 8119903873 / 8120332656.

They can also call 8120204411 of the Specialized Immediate Search Group (GEBI).