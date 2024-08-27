Ciudad Juárez— The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Women Victims of Gender-Based Crimes and the Family (FEM) in the Northern Zone is requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman found dead on August 10 on Bronce and Ramón Rayón streets in the Del Carmen neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez.

The victim, who had visible signs of violence on her face and neck, is a woman between 30 and 35 years old, 1.60 meters tall, thin build, dark complexion, dark brown hair, brown eyes, large nose, broad forehead, thick lips and large mouth.

At the time of the discovery, she was wearing a blue tank top, green lycra shorts, pink shorts, and black and white jeans.

As distinctive features, she has a tattoo on her right arm with the legend “Lety”, and another on her left leg with the legend “Erika”.

For any information that may help establish the identity of the body, please go to the FEM facilities, located at Zaragoza Boulevard #672 in the Salvárcar neighborhood, or contact us by phone at 629-33-00 extension 50802.