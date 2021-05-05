Since last April, the members of Re: Anime, an independent studio that has adapted various moments from the world of manga and anime, launched a campaign related to Naruto.

This was to support a series live-action based on the franchise, made and intended for fans. This is why they decided to raise funds through the site. Indie gogo, and required $ 15 thousand dollars to continue with this project, which is quite ambitious.

Re: Anime asks Naruto fans for some help

It is about the series known as Naruto Climbing Silver Series. It’s two days until it ends, and it is possible that they will reach that mark.

With 338 people supporting this production, there are $ 14,394 dollars, about $ 291,000 pesos at the current exchange rate. It should be noted that this staging is inspired by Shippuden. Specifically, when Shikamaru and his team lose their teacher, Assume, at the hands of a member of Akatsuki.

This is one of the most dramatic moments in manga and anime, and one that has earned a special place in the hearts of many fans.

The campaign was conducted mostly to complete the fifth part of this series live-action, and which is known as Shikamaru’s Revenge. The idea is to recreate his revenge against Hidan. It is to be imagined that Re: Anime you want to make something truly memorable, and that is why it requires extra resources.

They seek to close their adaptation of Shippuden as best as possible

In the past this study has been responsible for creating adaptations live-action of franchises like One-Punch Man, Hunter x hunter, The Legend of Korra and many more.

He always seeks to recreate in the best possible way what has been created by various authors. At least with what you have on hand, since as you can imagine it does not have large investments behind it. It’s something more style amateur, but many fans love his works.

Even if Assume perished in Naruto shippuden, his legacy now lives on in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Especially with your partner, Kurenai, as well as his daughter, Mirai.

She may need a little more prominence in this anime, although before the Vessel Arc appeared next to Kakashi Y Might Guy. We will have to see how he handles things Studio pierrot. In the meantime we will see if Re: Anime get the resources you are requesting from fans.

