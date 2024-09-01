Ciudad Juarez.– With the return to school, children need to have the necessary supplies to start the new school year, and that is why the El Refugio Children’s Dining Hall once again requested the solidarity of the people of Juarez to provide school supplies to the children who attend the place.

Maribel Chávez, the person in charge of the place, said that due to the situation faced by 18 children, who have to spend the night there, she decided to help them as well to alleviate their needs.

“Once again we are asking the community for help. We have already paid the registration fees thanks to the collaboration of the people, and they donated some backpacks and also some uniforms, but we need a lot of school supplies,” said Chavez.

The dining room serves 78 children, including some seniors, with two meals a day, but it is the children who attend the most, said the person in charge of the place.

In addition to 18 children who are being sheltered due to their need for a home, he mentioned.

“We have 78 children to whom we provide lunch and dinner, and another 18 whom we help with lodging because they need it, since they are orphans,” he added.

Children need professional notebooks, scissors, glue, pencils, pens, typewriter paper and scientific calculators.

He said there are seven children in preschool, four in elementary school, three in middle school and four in high school.

“We appreciate the support of El Diario readers. They can come and visit us whenever they want to see all the shortcomings that exist in this place,” said Chavez.

The dining room is located on Atrás Quedó la Huella Street, 1903, in the Carlos Chavira neighborhood.

Those interested in supporting can contact the phone number (656) 384-8472.

[email protected]