The Commission against Violence in Sports has proposed this Wednesday a sanction of 6,000 euros ($6,425) for the young Rayo Vallecano fan who touched the buttocks of Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos in a league match.

The Commission proposed a “sanction of 6,000 euros and a ban on access to sports venues for a period of 12 months for an identified minor fan.”

This young Rayo Vallecano fan who “was sitting in the front row touched a player's buttock with his finger when he was going to serve from the sideline,” the Commission explained in its resolution.

“This serious incident against the integrity of the visiting team's footballer caused the match to be interrupted for several minutes. After what happened, the spectator and his companions showed a joking and defiant attitude in the face of the player's protests,” adds the Commission's statement.

The reason why the Rayo Vallecano fan is punished

The events occurred on February 5 in the LaLiga matchday 23 match that Sevilla won 2-1 in Vallecas when Ocampos was preparing to take a throw-in. In the television images they show how behind him, some fans laugh and one touches him on the buttocks from behind, for which the footballer himself reproached him.

“I hope the League takes this seriously, as it does with racism,” the player said after the match on the DAZN platform. “There is always a fool and I hope it doesn't happen in other areas, because if it happens in women's soccer, we know what can happen,” said Ocampos.



The Anti-Violence Commission cannot impose the sanction but only propose it to the competent authorities, such as the provincial subdelegations of the government, those that execute them.

After what happened to Ocampos, Sevilla asked that measures be taken and LaLiga announced that it was going to report “the events to the juvenile prosecutor's office.”

