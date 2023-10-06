Juan Rojo Inglés, owner of Teatre, one of the nightclubs burned down last weekend in Murcia (south of Spain), faces a request from the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office for six years in prison for allegedly having defrauded six investors of around 400,000 euros (about $420,000) through loans.

Inglés Rojo, administrator of more than a dozen companies, He is the sole owner of the company Teatre Murcia, one of the theaters affected by the fire next to Fonda Milagros, in which 13 people died.all of them from Colombia (3), Nicaragua (5) and Ecuador (5).

Both premises had a closure order from the city council since January 2022 and it is now being investigated why it was not executed.

But the Prosecutor’s Office accuses him, in a case that dates back to 2007, of a continuous crime of document falsification and another continuous crime of fraud.

Police officers block access after a fire in a nightclub in Murcia.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office brief, andAround that year, Juan Inglés Rojo, with the intention of obtaining financial gain, appropriated various amounts of money that several people gave him. The accused promised them a much higher return than that provided by banks.

In addition to contacting investors, he sometimes offered loans with extreme conditions to people in financial trouble and immediate need for liquidity, with an interest of 20%. and repaid in a few months through promissory notes subject to a mortgage guarantee, which were delivered to investors.

Since in these cases the loan was “almost leonine” – for the revenue, the conditions of its granting, the short repayment period and the abysmal difference between the amount of the loan and the value of the real estate that guaranteed it – it could not normally be paid, so the mortgage guarantee it contained was used.

In these cases, The defendant was in charge of executing the promissory note through entities with administrators close to him or simple front men who followed his instructions and They added their signature when requested.

Sometimes, The accused received the money from the “investors” and, after incorporating it into his assets, gave them a promissory notewhich he himself prepared and which was guaranteed with a non-existent exchange mortgage, whose deed of incorporation the defendant falsified and delivered to the investor.

Once the deadline had expired, Juan Inglés demanded the original promissory note from the creditors and offered, for a commission, to urge its execution.providing a simple photocopy of the same as a receipt and receipt.

Since the mortgage was imaginary, nothing was executed and the defendant, when asked for the money, delayed the lenders, citing delays in the judicial processing.

How are the investigations into the fire in Murcia going?

Meanwhile, the delegate of the Spanish Government in the Region of Murcia (southern Spain), Francisco Jiménez, said this Friday that Police investigations into the fire at the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs are expected to end before next Monday.

In words to the press, Jiménez announced that once all the statements of the witnesses, the survivors, the relatives and the workers and owners of the premises are available, as well as the evidence collected by the scientific police, they will be made available to the police. judge handling the case.

Friends and family of those who died in the La Fonda Milagros and Teatre nightclubs, in Murcia.

In this sense, he pointed out that, regarding the causes of the fire, “there is still a lot of work to do, so it will take a long time to be known,” and recalled that at the moment Nothing else can be reported because summary secrecy prevails.



After identifying all the bodies and making them available to the families throughout this week, Jiménez met with the consuls of the victims’ countries of origin (Colombia, Nicaragua and Ecuador) to address the repatriation of 7 of them. the 13 deceased, which the Spanish Government must authorize.

This Friday, in addition, numerous family members and friends They said their last goodbye in the town of Caravaca de la Cruz to the Colombians Leidy Paola Correa and Kevin Alejandro Gómez and to the Ecuadorians Rosa María Rosero and Jorge Enrique Batioja, four of the thirteen who died in the tragic fire.

The funeral, in which tribute was paid to them, the coffins with their remains were received in the square where the church of that municipality is located in total silence, broken only by the sound of the bells tolling.

Afterwards, the coffins were transported to the entrance of the temple with Latin music in the background and covered by the flags of Colombia and Ecuador, their countries of origin.

The remains of Jorge Enrique and Rosa María were buried in the municipal cemetery of Caravaca, while those of Leidy Paola were cremated. Kevin Alejandro will be repatriated to his native Ecuador.

*With EFE