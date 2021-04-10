Brothers Sergio and Oscar Salgán, members of the gang convicted of the kidnapping of the young student Cristian Schaerer, committed in September 2003 in Corrientes, They are tried for drug trafficking and money laundering and could receive sentences of more than 4 and 7 years in prison.

The federal attorney general of Corrientes, Carlos Schaefer, requested Sergio Salgan 7 years in prison for the crimes of drug trafficking with the modality of commerce, aggravated by the number of intervening parties, in a real contest with money laundering of criminal origin. While for his brother Oscar the required sentence was 4 years and 6 months in prison for the crime of money laundering of illicit origin.

For another defendant, Silvio Damián Vargas also requested 4 years in prison for the crime of drug trafficking in the form of commerce, aggravated by the intervention of three or more people in an organized way.

And finally, for Adrián Enrique Saintotte he requested a sentence of 4 and a half years for the crime of money laundering of illicit origin.

For his part, defense attorney Jorge Barboza, who represents the Salgán family, requested the acquittal of guilt and charges against his clients.

The brothers Sergio and Oscar Salgán, convicted of the kidnapping of the Corrientes student Cristian Schaerer in Corrientes, appeared involved with a Brazilian, who was accused of distributing drugs from Mercedes to other cities in Corrientes.

According to the newspaper El Litoral, the “Brazilian Giorgi”, named Cleomar Krewer Ramos was arrested on August 16, 2012 by the Argentine National Gendarmerie and months ago this 47-year-old man agreed to a sentence of 9 years in prison in an abbreviated trial. as an organizer and financier of an illicit association dedicated to drug trafficking.

Cristian Schaerer case

Cristian Schaerer, son of the former Minister of Health of the province of Corrientes, Juan Pedro Schaerer, was kidnapped from the door of his house in the Las Tejas neighborhood in Corrientes, on the night of September 21, 2003. According to the police investigation, the young man was captured by a gang led by Rodolfo “El Russo” Lohrmann and Horacio “El Potrillo” Maidana, both arrested in Portugal in 2016 and awaiting their extradition to Argentina.

The criminals surprised Schaerer and at the point of long weapons they took him away in a Fiat Duna and despite the fact that 277 thousand dollars of ransom were paid, he was never heard from again.

The Correntino student Cristian Schaerer.

The investigation revealed that Schaerer was transferred to an area in the vicinity of Paso de los Libres and then to Uruguayana, in Brazil, where he was hidden and held captive as of October 22 and for a period of approximately 15 days.

According to what is determined by justice, the Salgán brothers kept the young man confined in a country estate in Paso de los Libres until the first months of 2004.

Later, it was established that Cristian was held captive between March and May 2004 in a sawmill in Garupá, Misiones, owned by Carlino Rojas Morel. However, the young man remains missing.