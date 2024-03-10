After the us went viralor excessive force, abuse of power and arbitrary arrests in the 8M that took place last Friday March 8International Women's Day, the Feminist Movement of Zacatecas demanded the dismissal of authorities of the Government for its attitudes against the protesters.

Through a statement, the representatives of the movement asked for the resignation of Rodrigo Reyes Mugüerza, General Secretary of the Government; Arturo Medina Mayoral, Secretary of State Public Security; as well as Osvaldo Caldera Murillo, director of the Road Safety Police.

According to the Feminist Movement of Zacatecas, the authority “used the police helicopter with snipers who gave the signal for police motorcyclists to leave with long weapons in order to continue outside the Plaza de Armas,” where 400 women from the area were present. the GN.

The group also Governor David Monreal demanded a public apology and the commitment to comprehensive reparation for damage to direct victims. As well as the support of a Special Commission and Victim Care Commission so that each case is attended to.

According to reports, around 18 women were arrested in Plaza de Armas, three of them were released within a few minutes, but 14 remained illegally detained for an hour.

Finally, the movement asked the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) and the Judiciary to carry out the corresponding investigations, as well as to initiate a gender perspective process to avoid impunity.

