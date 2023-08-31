In the last post of the monthly blog of playstation plus, PlayStation announced that they are increasing the price for yearly subscribers. According to the publication, the price increase: “will allow us to continue offering high-quality games and value-added benefits to your subscription service of playstation plus.”

PlayStation reiterated that the 12-month/year plan is still cheaper than buying a 1-month or 3-month subscription. Although fans of PlayStation want higher quality free games every month in addition to other benefits, the fact of passing the cost to the user has generated discontent among subscribers of playstation plus.

From a $20 to $40 increase on all membership programs at playstation plus, this is a considerable amount of money to spend each year. With this amount of money, players can buy indie games, double A games, or purchase older games that are on sale.

The fans are not happy. DreamcastGuy on Twitter/X called this move a “BIG SONY DEFEAT!” Another Twitter/X user said that they will not renew their subscription, as PlayStation Still not adding anything new to the service playstation plus.

Others attacked Jim Ryan CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, demanding his departure from the company and criticizing the decisions that have been made during his tenure.

“If they are going to raise the prices of playstation plusthey better add better games to Premium. Maybe Jim Ryan needs to go, especially after what happened with the merger between Microsoft and Activision”said one player. Jim Ryan must resign! He is making horrible decisions after horrible decisions,” another user commented.

In addition to announcing this price increase, PlayStation introduced free games for members of playstation plus of the month of September. users of playstation plus can get saints row (2022), Black Desert – Traveler Edition and Generation Zero for free.

According to Metacritic, all of these games have scores between 45 and 61. saints row (2022) in playstation 5 it has a Metascore of 61 and can be obtained on Steam for just over $160 Mexican pesos, Black Desert on PlayStation 4 it also has a Metascore of 61 and Generation Zero on PlayStation 4 it has a Metascore of 45.

the reason for PlayStation to increase the subscription plan of 12 months of playstation plus is to “continue to offer high-quality games”, which is not a strong reason when all three of these games have a Metascore of less than 70 and extremely low user ratings. Yeah PlayStation I would have wanted to increase the price of playstation plusshould have offered better titles to its players along with the announcement.

playstation plus is a service that has existed since 2010. It is necessary for users of Playstation 4 either playstation 5 play multiplayer online, but other benefits of the program include monthly free games and discounts. In 2022, PlayStation renewed playstation pluscalling it the “New PS Plus” by adding two additional tiers of service for more games to play and cloud streaming (merging their old service playstation now). The renewal has been available for just over a year and PlayStation it is now increasing the price for yearly subscribers. Only time will tell if users of playstation plus start to unsubscribe or if no change occurs.

Via: fandomwire

Editor’s note: Unfortunately I’m sure there will be no consequences, according to the people were very close when Netflix Announced No Account Sharing, Thousands Threatened To Cancel, And I Think I’m The Only One Who Stopped Paying Netflix and now i can’t see Black Mirror neither one piece :V