The French Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office requested this Thursday preventive detention for a young woman detained this weekend in the framework of an antiterrorist operation near Montpellier. The French police had received information about a possible threat of an attack in a church in the south of France during the Easter weekend.

Leïla B., whose last name has not been made public, was arrested on the night of April 3-4 at her home in the town of Béziers, near Montpellier, along with four members of her family: her mother and her three sisters. The four women have been released without charge after being questioned.

The young woman, who dropped out of her studies two years ago, had no criminal record. She is accused of the crime of illicit association for terrorist purposes and of having material that can be used to make an incendiary or explosive device.

In his room, the researchers found several bottles of products that can be used in the composition of explosives (acetone, sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide) and two devices, still in the assembly phase, that could be used to assemble an improvised explosive device, he said. the Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office in a statement. On the other hand, they did not find any explosives in the search carried out.

“Recipe” for explosives



The young woman had photographs of armed jihadists and the beheading of high school teacher Samuel Paty, murdered last October for showing the controversial cartoons of Muhammad published by Charlie Hebdo magazine in class. His mobile phone contained propaganda images of jihadist groups.

The young woman detained in this counterterrorism operation also had a spiral notebook in which she had handwritten a “recipe” for making explosives, several projects of violent actions, references to the Islamic State, Nazi symbols and a diagram of a church near to his address, specified the Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office.