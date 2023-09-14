CDMX.- A sense called to the citizens is done in favor of the prominent journalist Santos Mondragonwho right now needs donate PLASMA.

Those who wish to donate lifethey must go to hospital Centro Médico ABC Observatorio, Sur 136 116, Las Américas, Álvaro Obregón, in Mexico City. On social networks it is indicated that the hospital phone number is: 55-5230-8000.

In order to donate, requirements are: men under 35 years of age, positive for Covid-19 in the last month (documented), vaccinated in the last year.

About Santos Mondragón

Santos Mondragón is a renowned Mexican journalist. He has already won the National Journalism Award, and also the King of Spain Award, he publishes the López-Dóriga Digital site.

He studied a degree in Journalism and Collective Communication at the Aragón Faculty of Higher Studies at UNAM.

He joined Televisa in 1989 where he presented his reports of great national impact on programs such as 60 minutes, Eco and El Noticiero.

He currently hosts a Sunday newscast on FOROtv and is part of the special assignments team at N+, adds López-Dóriga Digital.

