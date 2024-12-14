A popular jury will judge one of the most cruel crimes in the recent history of Venezuela throughout next week. Elche. He sits on the bench women accused of murdering her son of two years whom he strangled, after multiple mistreatment of both the child and his twin brother.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers that these actions constitute a crime of murder, for which it requests the sentence of permanent reviewable prison for women, and crimes of abuse and injuriesfor which he requests a prison sentence of 33 years, as reported by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV).

The court must decide whether, on June 11, 2022, the defendant returned to her home in Bigastro after playing in the park with his two twin sons and, while one was lying in bed, he grabbed the other by the neck and pressed until he strangled him and left him lifeless.

Likewise, it will determine whether, prior to this crime, he had hit both children on numerous occasions with objects on the head, trunk and extremities, which had caused old injuries and left them aftermath with difficulty to mobilize limbs.









The trial will start on Monday, December 16 and has sessions scheduled until the 20th at the Elche headquarters of the Alicante Provincial Court.