The news of Big Brother is still hot and the audience is now asking for a new disciplinary expulsion just when the reality faces its final stretch. A few days ago, the organization decided to disciplinaryly expel Adrián for exceeding the established limits with another contestant. The contestant invaded Maica’s personal spacewhen she asked him to leave him alone.

Adrián pounced on his partner when she asked him not to “get so close” on several occasions, ignoring her. For this reason, Super informed him at the beginning of the gala of the decision: “Maica expressed her discomfort, you knew the code of conduct.” “We inform you that from this moment you are disciplinary expelled“. The young man remained silent and left the confessional when ordered.

Jorge Javier Vázquez was in charge of communicating it to the rest of the contestants. “Last night Adrián crossed a red line in the program and invaded the personal space of a colleague“, he put them in context.

Now, days after what happened, another of the contestants, Óscar, has found himself in the eye of the storm for his behavior with Ruvens. The spectators wear asking in the last hours for disciplinary expulsion of the Basque so they understand an intolerable attitude. According to them, Óscar would have tried to kiss Ruvenscausing discomfort and a firm reaction from the latter, as seen in a video that circulates like wildfire on social networks.

In the clip you hear the sound of what could be a kiss (some point out that it would be the sound of Ruvens’ discomfort precisely after Oscar’s act) followed by a “sorry” from the Basque. Immediately afterwards, Ruvens explodes against his partner: “Are you stupid or what’s wrong? Óscar, you’ve got me sick”.

Some controversial images and more after what happened just three days ago with Adrián. “It’s more about Oscar than about Adrián and Maica,” viewers say in their complaints. It will be necessary to see what decision the organization of the reality and if he will say something at the gala this Sunday night.