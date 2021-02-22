Rubén Castro, FC Cartagena forward, meets again with Justice. The Canarian scorer, who was already acquitted in 2017 After being tried for alleged mistreatment of his ex-partner, he should have sat on Monday before a Seville judge on the defendant’s bench for an alleged crime of violation of restraining measure. It is the same complainant, the ex-girlfriend of the current ‘player-franchise’ of Efesé.

What happens is that the hearing, which should have started at 9.45 am in a Criminal Court in Seville, has been postponed “due to a case of coronavirus in the soccer player’s environment”, indicated judicial sources. A new date will be set shortly for a trial in which Rubén Castro will face nine months in prison.

The footballer’s ex-partner reported having been subjected to ill-treatment during the years 2012 and 2013, when Rubén Castro was the star of Real Betis in the First Division. Those events were investigated and on May 28, 2013 a ruling was issued imposing the soccer player, who was then 31 years old and now 39 years old, the prohibition to approach the complainant, as well as to communicate with her by any means during the investigation of the case for mistreatment and until there is a sentence. The first was in 2017. The last in November 2018. Both were acquittals for the Canarian forward.

“Despite having knowledge” of this prohibition, as stated by the Prosecutor’s Office in its provisional qualification brief, Rubén Castro, during the summer of 2014, coincided with her in a beach bar from a beach in Conil de la Frontera (Cádiz). “And far from leaving, he approached her, asking them to speak, to which she refused on several occasions, finally agreeing to do so, both of them sitting down to talk for approximately fifteen minutes,” says the Prosecutor’s Office.

For the Public Ministry, these events constitute a crime of breaking a precautionary measure and therefore request nine months in prison for the Cartagena striker, who will soon have to sit again on the bench of a criminal court in Seville. It will not be the first time that you have to face Justice. In fact, the stormy relationship with his ex-partner led him to the bench for mistreatment and threats. He was acquitted.