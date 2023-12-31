Sunday, December 31, 2023, 09:33



The councilor for Cleaning of the Águilas City Council, Noelia Ruano, has made a call to citizens to try, once again, “to stop the proliferation of illegal waste dumps in different parts of the municipal area”; an attitude that “makes clear the uncivil behavior of those people who choose to abandon all types of waste in places that are not authorized for this,” laments the councilor.

In the case of furniture, mattresses and other belongings, the situation is “especially incomprehensible” taking into account that the Águilas City Council, through the cleaning concessionaire company, provides all citizens with a free, fast collection service. and simple every Tuesday of the year. It is enough, according to the mayor, “to make a phone call before removing the furniture to the container to 968 49 33 19 informing them of the streets in which they are going to be deposited and waiting until Monday night to remove them.”