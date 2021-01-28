The battle of AusterlitzA landslide victory on 2 December 1805 for the Napoleonic army against the forces of the Russo-Austrian coalition, it constitutes Napoleon’s greatest tactical masterstroke. The French emperor left no reference work on his strategic thinking, but his proclamations, orders to armies, his correspondence and his manuscripts show the coherence of his system. Years later, however, he dictated to his most faithful collaborator a text in which he is proud of that battle, the greatest of his victories. The manuscript, dictated and corrected by Napoleon himself, went on sale in Paris for one million euros ($ 1.2 million).

Of 74 pages, this text written during his exile on the island of Santa Elena, was dictated to General Henri-Gatien Bertrand, and corrected by Napoleon who crosses out words and inscribes his comments in the margins with a lowercase letter. In total, there are 11 entries. The text is accompanied by a map of the battle on tracing paper drawn by the general.

The sale coincides with the year of bicentennial of the death of the emperor, May 5, 1821.

The manuscript is worth at least one million euros. AFP Photo / Thomas COEX

The battle of Austerlitz, from 1805, is considered a strategic genius, since Napoleon’s army, despite its numerical inferiority, defeated the Austro-Russian coalition making believe that he was retreating, before luring her to the Pratzen Plateau, a hundred kilometers north of Vienna.

There are numerous writings on the battle, but this particular manuscript depicts a man striving to move forward with immense glory.

The manuscript was acquired in the 70s by Jean-Emmanuel Raux, owner of the “Arts et autographes” gallery in Paris, where it is exhibited these days. “There is an effervescence. People call us to come, people stop to see the facsimiles of the manuscript in the window,” explained his daughter, Alizée Raux.

Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821).

An expert in autographs, the gallery owner Raux found the text during a sale by Bertrand’s heirs. “Nobody paid attention to the writings of Santa Elena at that time. It is the document in private hands most fabulous of the history of France “, declared.

In the text, the first person is not used, but the formula “The emperor says, does, decides …”. “Napoleon pound an embellished version of the battle. It is observed in the intonation of the sentences. It is the famous Austerlitz sun, “said Alizée Raux.

This year marks the bicentennial of Napoleon’s death. AFP Photo / Thomas COEX

The entire campaign that preceded the battle, the withdrawals, the negotiations to spread the idea of ​​the weakness of the Napoleonic army, are detailed in the text, as well as the combat.

Heroism and enthusiasm are exalted in an exaggerated way: “There was not a single officer, general or soldier who was not determined to win or die.” The Russian attackers were defeated in just nine hours, drowning in part in the frozen lakes. The enemy was treated with mercy and magnanimity, according to the manuscript, when, for example, the emperor addressed a wounded Russian officer: “One does not stop being brave for having been defeated.”

