In the final part of chapter 222 of “There is room at the bottom”, Mike Miller decided to enter the laptop of Francesca Maldini’s company, in which he holds an important position, to try to find a way to obtain the amount they are asking for. the kidnappers in order to release her ex-partner, Macarena Montalbán.

However, while he was in the ‘Noni’ office, he was seen by Bruno Picasso, who asked him for money to leave the place. After talking about the company’s profits, the ex-husband of the owner of Francesca’s restaurant left, and Mike was left thinking. Now, the kidnappers demand 1.5 million dollars to release “Maca” and her friend Beatriz Bermejo, who is actually Claudia Llanos. VIDEO: America TV

