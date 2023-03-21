The young man Jesus Alexander C.25, who was reported as missing last Sunday March 19 after go out in his vehicle to sell barbecuewas found dead hours later in the streets of the Paseo de San Bernabé neighborhood in Monterrey.

The State Investigative Agency(AEI) issued a search report to locate Jesús Alejandrowho was last seen on Sunday March 19 of this year in the Bernardo Reyes neighborhood in Montereywhen he left in a red Chevrolet vehicle, Sonic, with license plates from the state of Nuevo León.

According to ABC Noticias, the young man was apparently deprived of his liberty at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday while he was refueling at a service station located on Avenida Rodrigo Gómez and Alfonso Reyes, when he was going to his business selling barbecue in the Bernardo Reyes neighborhood.

Around 6:05 p.m. that same Sunday, the authorities mobilized after receiving the report from the discovery of human remains inside a black plastic bag, which was deposited in a boat, at the intersection of 12 de Agosto streets and San Bernabé avenue, in the Paseo de San Bernabé neighborhood. See also Liga MX: Necaxa defeats Cruz Azul with an electrifying finale in the presentation of Jaime Lozano

The area was cordoned off so that Homicide Unit personnel could take part in the crime.

The identity of the victim was later confirmed by a DNA test.

The authorities did not report whether the vehicle that Jesús Alejandro was manning was found. They only confirmed the location of the young man.

People close to the young merchant announced his death on social networks and They demanded that the authorities do justice.

The 4th Iglesia Apostólica de la Fe en Cristo Jesús de Monterrey expressed its condolences to the young man’s family and invited parishioners to attend consolation services in the temple.

On social networks, netizens have called for justice to be done for the death of Jesús Alejandro.

“RIP Chuyito…

We will always remember you, you were always an excellent person with everyone, you are one of the best people in this world, we ask for JUSTICE FOR YOU, you did not deserve this handsome… My deepest condolences to the whole family…

You will continue to shine in the Kingdom of God and always illuminate with that beautiful smile,” wrote an acquaintance of the young man on Facebook. See also Case: Yolanda Martínez Cadena is still missing in Nuevo León, Mexico