Ciudad Juárez.- On the tenth anniversary of the Iguala Crime, where a student from the Raúl Isidro Burgos Normal School of Ayotzinapa in Guerrero was murdered and 43 others disappeared, local civil organizations asked the government for justice and a clear response to what happened.

They pointed out that those responsible were Organized Crime groups supported and protected by agents of the Mexican State, including police, rulers, officials and the military.

They denounced that the Mexican State continues without providing a satisfactory response to the whereabouts of the 43 and protects the Mexican Army: a fundamental part of the perpetration of the crime.

The meeting was outside the Former Customs House located on 16 de Septiembre and Juárez avenues.

The organizations that participated were the Juárez Independent Left Bloc, FEDEFAM MÉXICO, Palestine Border, Action Group for Human Rights and Social Justice Resissste.