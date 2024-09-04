Eight Ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) have voted in favour of joining a work stoppage, in a decision that has polarized opinions within Mexico’s highest court. This measure, which comes in a context of internal tensions and external criticism, has a deadline of September 9, but they assure that the administration of justice will not be interrupted, especially in urgent cases.

The ministers, led by the president of the Court, Norma Pineapplehave defended their decision by highlighting their alignment with the Constitution and their personal principles, in the face of what they describe as an atypical and extraordinary situation within the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

In a statement, they expressed their concern about the disqualifications and threats uttered by the opposition minority, arguing that such actions are in against the rights of state workers.

Ministers’ salaries to be cut due to strike

On the other hand, the ministers Lenia Batres, Loretta Ortiz and Yasmin Esquivelwho positioned themselves against the strike, They have proposed that those who supported the measure should be punished by having their salaries suspended and even face impeachment. which could lead to his dismissal and disqualification.

These ministers argue that the strike contravenes the duties of ministers towards the public and the proper functioning of justice.

The majority group in the Court has responded to these accusations by reaffirming its commitment to human rights and civil liberties, such as expression, association and assembly, both under the framework of international law of Human Rights as well as Mexican constitutional law.

They stress that their position seeks to be a bastion in the defence of fundamental rights and an example in the promotion of these rights within the institution.

This split in the Court underscores a broader fracture within the Mexican judicial system, at a time when The independence and integrity of the judiciary have become critically important.

Despite criticism, most ministers have made it clear that they will maintain their position without giving in to intimidation, with a renewed call for dialogue and mutual respect within the framework of a constitutional and democratic state governed by the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the legal community and society at large watch closely as the decisions and conduct of members of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation They not only affect the image and operation of the court, but also have profound implications for the rule of law and justice in Mexico.