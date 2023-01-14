The Colombian woman’s family recently murdered and mutilated in the Spanish coastal town of Marbella For her ex-partner, of the same nationality, she asked for help on social networks to raise funds to allow the body to be transferred to her country, where her two eldest children live.

The 46-year-old victim, Natalia M., was a nursing assistant; she was beheaded and her corpse thrown into the sea with her hands cut off, according to the man arrested for this sexist crime.

“We request humanitarian aid so that their children can claim their mother’s body and give her a decent burial,” says one of the nieces in a video posted online, in which she remembers the woman as “hard-working and honest.”

The body appeared on January 8 in the sea, near a beach, without head or hands and with a large incision in the abdomen, which made it difficult to identify.

The woman had received threats by phone days ago from her ex-partner, a man with whom she had had a five-month relationship -which ended in November- and whom she later denounced for ill-treatment.

police DNA evidence They confirmed that the body corresponded to Natalia, whose disappearance her relatives had reported days before.

After being arrested, her 45-year-old ex-partner admitted having killed, mutilated and thrown her into the sea, and a court ordered his entry into pretrial detention, communicated and without bail, investigated for the crimes of murder and violation of a restraining order.

For these events, another man, a friend of the alleged murderer, was also arrested, although he was provisionally released this Friday as a suspect of cooperation in the crime. Since last Thursday, the agents have been searching the sea for possible remains of the victim.

EFE