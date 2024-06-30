Morelos.- A family of Morelos asks the aid of society, to be able to attend still familiar that needs surgery of character urgent.

For this they have organized a raffleand they ask all those who can help them, please do so.

He affected is Rafael Pineda Ramos, 40 years oldwho suffered a skull fracture and requires with urgent need to be operated onbut for that he and his family need resources.

He is Rafael Pineda Ramos, 40 years old, who needs urgent surgery, but needs help.

He is in “a small clinic called San Judas Tadeo clinic,” in the municipality of Yecapixtlasaid a relative who asked for help.

This family is organizing a raffle of a thousand pesosand Each ticket costs 80 pesos. “The raffle will be held after the total sale of tickets has ended,” the family said.

To collaborate, they provided the account number of BBVA bank number 0127 4301 5080 510973. The card or plastic number is 4152 3142 8884 5426, in the name of Leopoldo Pineda RamosRafael’s brother.

If you reported that the number of phone of Leopoldo Pineda It is 6688-28-31-73, for those who wish to collaborate.