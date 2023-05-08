Baja California.- This Sunday, on social networks they again asked for aid to to locate to young man Kevin Moreno Anawho was last seen he March 26, 2022in mexicali.

The Madres Unidas y Fuertes collective urges anyone who knows their whereabouts to provide information.

It is known that Kevin disappeared after going to work, on his second day as a waiter, at the “Shots” nightclub, in Calzada Francisco L. Montejano, in Mexicali.

With an image taken from a video in which Kevin is seen inside the club, the date and time of capture of the images is observed, which coincides with the date on which the young man from Mexico disappeared.

Three days after Mother's Day (May 10) is celebrated in Mexico, Kevin's mother reiterated her promise to her son: "We know you were there, I don't know where they took you but we will find you." wrote this Sunday, Baja California communicators publish.

On March 25, 2023, family, friends and others held a vigil outside the club, where they last saw Kevin.

other disappearances

Days later, on April 8, 2023, the forced disappearance of three other young men was reported in the same nightclub.

They are Mauricio Andrés Verdugo Fregozo, 22 years old; David Alfonso Melesio Rodríguez and Jesús Manuel Bramasco, both 23 years old. Neither is known about them so far.

After these last three disappearances, there were two protests on the outskirts of the “Shots” nightclub; then, relatives entered apartments where bullets, a prop weapon and drugs were located. At that time someone set fire to the bar.