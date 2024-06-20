Juarez City.- Relatives of Isela N. ask for help from the community in general to find her whereabouts. The family has spread on various social networks that last Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m., the mother of the family was deprived of her liberty when she was outside her house in the Eco 2000 subdivision.

The deprivation of liberty was perpetrated by at least four men who beat her to subdue her and force her to get into a white vehicle.

The family requests that any information about the victim’s whereabouts be sent to the emergency number 911 and 089 for anonymous reporting.

“Keep sharing my mother’s photo and help us return home, her family is waiting for her,” asks one of her daughters identified as Zoé.