Mexico City.- Relatives of the adolescent Ariadne Artemisa Durán Ramírez They ask for the support of the public to find their location, after the minor was reported missing in the Coyoacan mayor’s office From Mexico City.

According to local media, the parents of the minor reported that 14-year-old Ariadne He left his home in the neighborhood CTM X Culhuacanat approximately 2:00 p.m. without any belongings, and noticing that he was not returning on February 6, they requested support from the authorities who activated an Amber Alert.

According to the file of the CDMX Attorney General’s Office, Ariaddne Artemiza has the following physical characteristics; She has a slim build, is 1.56 meters tall, has a light brown complexion, a broad forehead, an oval face and a flat nose.

It was reported that, as particular signs, the least has a mole on the right ankle, a mole on the left side of the nose and another mole on the side of the left hand.

As clothing, Ariaddne wore black pants, a cream-colored shirt with military green stripes, a pink sweatshirt, and white tennis shoes.

They ask for help to locate a missing minor in CDMX / Social Networks

If you have information that allows you to find the location of the minor, you can contact the service numbers; 55 5345 5080/ 55 5345 5082/ 55 5345 5067.