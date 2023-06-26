Baja California Sur.- A data sheet was launched search To try to to locate still child of 5 years oldof which nothing is known since last June 17.

In a tab of Amber Alert Mexico it is detailed that the child is called Diego Nicolas Enriquez Cuesta.

The file was published this Saturday 24 by the Attorney General of the State of Baja California Sur.

In the summary of facts it is detailed that Diego Nicholas “He was taken by his father, C. Jose Ramon Enriquez Gonzalezin the municipality of La Paz, Baja California Sur, without any news of his whereabouts so far. The integrity of the child is considered to be at risk whenever it can be victim of the commission of a crime“.

According to the file, the day of the disappearance of this little one was on Saturday June 17, 2023.