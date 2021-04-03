The coronavirus affects more I am imitators. This time, it was reported that Lita Pezo, a singer known as’La Pantojita‘, you are fighting COVID-19.

The 21-year-old impersonator stays away from the stage after contracting the disease. Ronald Hidalgo, an impersonator of Juan Gabriel, made a call to the singer’s followers to support her with donations in this difficult stage.

In addition, he revealed that Jhampier Pinedo, impersonator of the Pimpinela duo, also needs help, because he is hospitalized for COVID-19 and receives oxygen.

“Our always admired artists from I am, ‘La Pantojita’ and ‘Pimpinela’, face this implacable virus, please, let us unite in prayer for their speedy recovery and if possible we help the following YAPES: Lita Melissa Pezo: 968 176 353 / Jhampier Pinedo Cordova: 950 996 647 (In the name of Rossalia Timana Machado, Jhampier’s partner). God protect you from all disease and keep you and your families well-being ”, reads the publication by Ronald Hidalgo.

In other publications of Facebook, friends of Lita Pezo They asked for a chain of prayer for the speedy recovery of the Peruvian singer.

Lita Pezo ‘La Pantojita’ reached popularity in the artistic medium then became the winner of I am Kids, on June 8, 2014.

He returned to the stage of the Latina show on several occasions. One of his last screen appearances was in 2020, when he participated during the season of I am, great battles.

