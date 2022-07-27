Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They ask for help due to the flooding of the family home of soccer player Leicy Santos

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

They ask for help due to the flooding of the family home of soccer player Leicy Santos
Photo:

Screenshot @cesaralo, FCF

While the player is preparing for the Copa América final, her parents have a hard time.

A few days before the final of the Women’s Copa América is played, Colombian soccer player Leicy Santos faces a headache due to the strong winter that hits several areas of the country.

See also  Tigres vs Xolos: schedule, TV channel in Mexico and the US, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

As journalist César Augusto Londoño shared, the house of the parents of the player, star of the Nelson Abadia team, is “flooded“.

(Be sure to read: Piqué, in the public pillory: this was the new crazy woman and cries of ‘Shakira!’).

‘Help so that Leicy can be calm’

They ask for help due to the flooding of the family home of soccer player Leicy Santos
Photo:

Screenshot @cesaralo, FCF

“This is the house of Leicy Santos’s parents in Córdoba, flooded by winter.
From here we invoke help so that you can be calm with the Colombian Women’s National Team for the final against Brazil. She is one of our stars.
HELP please, Colombian Football Federation”Londoño wrote on his Twitter account along with a video.

In the recording, indeed, you see a home with serious water leaks.

So far, the footballer has not commented on the matter.

More news

SPORTS

See also  How is Africa qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#due #flooding #family #home #soccer #player #Leicy #Santos

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Pippo Baudo, another son emerges from the past: who he is

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.