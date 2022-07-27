They ask for help due to the flooding of the family home of soccer player Leicy Santos

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Screenshot @cesaralo, FCF
While the player is preparing for the Copa América final, her parents have a hard time.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 27, 2022, 01:42 PM
A few days before the final of the Women’s Copa América is played, Colombian soccer player Leicy Santos faces a headache due to the strong winter that hits several areas of the country.
As journalist César Augusto Londoño shared, the house of the parents of the player, star of the Nelson Abadia team, is “flooded“.
(Be sure to read: Piqué, in the public pillory: this was the new crazy woman and cries of ‘Shakira!’).
‘Help so that Leicy can be calm’
“This is the house of Leicy Santos’s parents in Córdoba, flooded by winter.
From here we invoke help so that you can be calm with the Colombian Women’s National Team for the final against Brazil. She is one of our stars.
HELP please, Colombian Football Federation”Londoño wrote on his Twitter account along with a video.
In the recording, indeed, you see a home with serious water leaks.
So far, the footballer has not commented on the matter.
This is the house of the parents of @leicysantos10 in Lorica Cordoba, flooded by winter.
From here we invoke help so that you can be calm with the Colombian Women’s National Team for the final against Brazil. She is one of our stars.
Please help @FCFSeleccionCol pic.twitter.com/ltBVtAhYcy
– Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) July 27, 2022
More news
SPORTS
July 27, 2022, 01:42 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#due #flooding #family #home #soccer #player #Leicy #Santos
Leave a Reply