They ask for help due to the flooding of the family home of soccer player Leicy Santos

A few days before the final of the Women’s Copa América is played, Colombian soccer player Leicy Santos faces a headache due to the strong winter that hits several areas of the country.

As journalist César Augusto Londoño shared, the house of the parents of the player, star of the Nelson Abadia team, is “flooded“.

‘Help so that Leicy can be calm’

“This is the house of Leicy Santos’s parents in Córdoba, flooded by winter.

From here we invoke help so that you can be calm with the Colombian Women’s National Team for the final against Brazil. She is one of our stars.

HELP please, Colombian Football Federation”Londoño wrote on his Twitter account along with a video.

In the recording, indeed, you see a home with serious water leaks.

So far, the footballer has not commented on the matter.

