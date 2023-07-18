It is necessary to impose a faster payments for wheat harvests of the present season, affirms Aristeo executioner Escalante.

The president of the Irrigation Module number 1 of the Irrigation District number 76 of Valle del Carrizo, Ahome, stated that although some companies are already delivering the resources, the reality is that they have been flowing very slowly and that keeps the producers.

“Wheat payments are flowing very slowly and there are some companies that are flat out further behind in this concept.”

He indicated that the most discouraging thing for the producer is that they are only being paid the price of market and the support that industrybut it happens that these resources are not enough for the producers or to pay the production costs of the cycle.

He indicated that they are inevitably hopeful to receive the government support that were announced for this crop, since only in this way will they be able to finish paying off the loans and achieve the possible small profit that they will have.