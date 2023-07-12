In Mexico, energy certainty is required for the greater use of heavy vehicles with technologies that combat emissions, said members and representatives of the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT).

“All the brands that we represent and we are in ANPACT offer the most advanced technologies that exist, and they are already being sold in Mexico. The problem is that for a technology to grow, energy certainty is needed,” said Marco Rodríguez, in charge of Policies Public and Sustainability at Daimler Truck, during its participation in the 21st International Congress of the Automotive Industry in Mexico (CIIAM).

Miguel Elizalde, president of ANPACT, called to promote greater electrification of the country and to be talking about hydrogen.

He added that certainty in ultra-low sulfur diesel is required, in its signaling and that there be greater coverage for its use, since the fact of not having 100 percent coverage limits being able to advance to new environmental technologies.

In this context, the auto parts industry and heavy truck producers signed the Zero Emissions Agreement, so that the supply chain of these products is increasingly focused on caring for the environment.

The Agreement was signed by Miguel Elizalde and Armando Cortés, general director of the National Auto Parts Industry (INA), within the framework of CIIAM.

Elizalde said that the objective is that the development of this zero emissions supply chain be planned for the following years, with industry goals in collaboration with authorities and academia.

“We want to give a very clear and concrete boost to the issue of zero-emission vehicles, but one that comes from the automotive industry; of course we are going to collaborate with authorities, with the academy in defining plans and projects, but this has to be done and land directly in the supply chain”, he mentioned.

The Agreement focuses on the development of the heavy vehicle supply chain with a focus on zero emissions, which would contribute to the sustainable development of the industry, Cortés said at the conclusion of the signing.