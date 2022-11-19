Algiers, Algeria.- An Algerian prosecutor on Saturday called for the death penalty against more than 70 people accused of having lynched in August 2021 To a man falsely accused of starting forest fires in the Kabylia region, local media reported.

The defendants respond before a court in Dar El Beida, in the suburbs of Algiers, in the implication charges in “terrorist actions and subversive against the state and against national unity” and of “voluntary manslaughter with premeditation”.

The prosecutor also requested sentences of 10 years in prison. for 25 people judged for having taken part in “armed concentrations, attacked bodies constituted [del Estado] Y broadcast photos and videos with the aim of creating confusion,” the Arabic-language daily El Khabar reported.

The lynched person djamel bensmail, he had enlisted in Tizi Uzu prefecture (northeast) as a volunteer to fight the fires that left at least 90 dead in August 2021.

Learning that he was suspected of setting fires, he turned himself in to the police.

But the crowd rushed into the police van and pulled it out violentlyaccording to the images spread on social networks.

Bensmail, 38 years old, he was beaten and burned alive, while groups of young people took selfies next to his corpse.

Video excerpts showing details of the horrendous crime were shown at the trial hearings.which started on Tuesday.

In the scenes it is also seen that the murdered man is stripped of his belongings, including a cell phone.