The PP of Lorca demanded this Wednesday the opening of an internal investigation in the City Council to “purify responsibilities for the scandal” of the act of promotion of Holy Week that was going to be carried out in the Círculo de Bellas Artes and that had to be suspended when they were missing less than 24 hours. Some of the presidents of the brotherhoods and their boards of directors were already in the capital of Spain and others were on their way. The 24 embroideries that were going to be exhibited had also moved.

The councilor Juan Miguel Bayonas did not give credibility to the explanations of the deputy mayor and councilor for Tourism, Francisco Morales, who, after the controversy that arose, assured yesterday that the cancellation occurred due to “a delay in the processing of the procedure, which will be resolved as soon as possible.” soon as posible”.

Bayonas said he had “official confirmation” that the mayor, Diego José Mateos y Morales, hired at least three different companies for the organization, transportation, assembly and promotion of this event that did not take place due to “suspicions of splitting contracts that They rose in various departments of the City Council ».

The mayor of the PP assured that the expenses for the realization of the event oscillate between 80,000 and 100,000 euros, and that “they were assumed, presumably, without budgetary allocation or contracting procedure.”

He explained that advertising and marketing companies, events and special transport companies were hired, as well as a lunch for 100 people, hostess service, a giant screen and dozens of nights in hotels, among other expenses.

For Bayonas, “there is no administrative error, this is a full-blown political scandal that demands that responsibilities be cleared.” He added that “it is a clear example of the waste of the money of all the people of Lorca in which the PSOE and Cs are embarking in the face of the elections.”

The PP presented a letter in the City Council registry addressed to the mayor in which he demands to know all the municipal information linked to this event, the expenses that have been assumed, those already made and those that are pending billing.

During his appearance, Bayonas showed a photograph of the hall of columns of the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid with a giant screen installed in the center for viewing the promotional video for Holy Week in Lorca and cabinets and mantles ready for the placement of the embroideries. .

He regretted that “the image of such an extraordinary Holy Week has been damaged in such an irresponsible way” and considered that the apologies offered by the mayor yesterday are not enough, although he said he was aware that he urgently called on Tuesday afternoon the presidents of the brotherhoods to give them an explanation of what happened.

Extraordinary Board of Spokespersons

The Councilor for Contracting, Isidro Abellán, announced this Wednesday that the City Council will convene an extraordinary meeting of spokespersons to offer municipal groups all the information related to the “postponement of the act of promotion of Holy Week, organized by the Department of Tourism, dependent of Cs».

He clarified that the socialist municipal group “has always worked with total loyalty, transparency and rigor and we will continue to do so.” The mayor regretted “the possible damage caused to the brotherhoods” but “we have opted for prudence until the act can be held with all the guarantees.”

The mayor regretted that the PP uses “an issue so untouchable for Lorca to gain electoral revenue” and claimed that “demonstrates the consistency and political height that is expected of a party that governed in the City.”