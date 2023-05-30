Despite the fact that the trustee and the director of Human Resources reached an agreement that the punctuality and working hours of the staff of the Attorney General’s Office through a logbook that would be delivered weekly, and they had been working like this, yesterday the senior officer Juan de Anda Mata He sent his people to take video and photos where work was being done in the area represented by Georgina Burciaga Armenta and they were handed an official letter saying that by orders of the mayor all his people had to go to have their fingerprints taken, since they will begin to use checker. Burciaga Armenta pointed out to them that this measure was not correct, but that if things will be like that, they will abide by it. He sent word to the mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero to also put checkers in the Department of Ecology and the syndicates, because in the first he does not do it because that area is one of the darlings of the municipal president, and in the unions they do not dare to put a checker because they are full of ‘aviators’. Whoops!

The director of ISSSTE in the country, Pedro Zenteno Santaellasent a letter to the federal deputy from Guasavense Casimiro Zamora Valdez to confirm that the new ISSSTE clinic in this municipality will be completed in December of this year and will begin to operate at the beginning of 2024, to the satisfaction of his rights in the region. The document also reads that the total investment will be 123 million 050 thousand pesos in this project, which will not only have a specialty area, but also ambulatory surgery and continuous medical care, highlighting the federal legislator that will finally see crystallized in Guasave this relevant work that already has several under construction.

The diseases diarrheal diseases begin to increase due to the high temperatures, and this has generated a slight increase in the care provided in the medical dispensaries Township. The important thing here is to go to the doctor as soon as you have symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, and not self-medicate, as it could worsen the condition and end up in heat stroke or dehydration; hence, the health institutions insist on not being exposed to high temperatures at rush hour, especially children and the elderly.

the festivities are over for the anniversary of Guasave in a very sober way, with an event in the Miguel Hidalgo square, where a wreath in the bust of Fray Hernando de Villafañe, and at the end there was a small cake that those present tasted. It was striking that each year the festivities seem to be getting smaller, since before they brought important artists such as Natalia Lafourcade and El Gran Silencio, and although cultural events are appreciated and are obviously essential for the development of society, as well as high-altitude recreational events, which are also deserved for Guasavenses. Anyway, there were people who didn’t even know about the week of events to celebrate the 428th anniversary of the foundation of Guasave.

