The Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor’s Office requests 30 years and 9 months in prison for a man for allegedly illegally detaining, attempting to kill, threatening and sexually assaulting to his ex-wife 35 weeks pregnant -of a daughter in common- in Barcelona in 2023, according to the indictment, consulted by Europa Press.

The trial will be this Wednesday in section 20 of the Barcelona Court and, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the events occurred around 12:30 p.m. on July 27, 2023, when the accused encountered his ex-partner on the street and, “with “the intention of restricting her freedom of movement”, he allegedly grabbed her tightly by the arm and, against her will, He forced her to get into a taxi to the defendant’s home.

At home, “with the aim of ending the life of the woman and that of the fetus,taking advantage of her total helplessness due to her advanced state of pregnancy“, he allegedly pushed her onto the bed and put his hands around the woman’s neck while squeezing.

The accused ceased his action to consume toxic substances, at which time the victim “He took the opportunity to go out to the balcony and ask for help”but the accused allegedly grabbed her by the hair and brought her back into the home.

“With the same intention of ending both his life and that of the fetus, he began to deliver multiple blows to different parts of the bodymainly on the face, head and belly, until, at one point, he climbed on top of her, letting all his weight fall on her belly and wrapped his hands around the victim’s neck again, squeezing until he lost consciousness,” says the Prosecutor’s Office.

He threatened her with a knife

The woman regained consciousness when she heard several police officers knocking on the door, and the defendant, to “frighten” the woman, allegedly he took a knife about 30 centimeters and threatened to kill her if she didn’t keep quiet.

When the police officers left, the defendant allegedly hit and injured the woman with the knife and He forced her to undress to touch her. Finally, the man fell asleep and the victim took his clothes and belongings and left the home.

Provisional prison

The man has been in provisional prison for these events since August 8, 2023, and that same day a protection order for the wife and daughter for two years, Therefore, the accused cannot approach or communicate with them.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the events reported constitute a crime of illegal detention; attempted murder with the crime of attempted abortion; injuries in the area of ​​gender violence; serious threats and sexual assault.

In this sense, “in this case not being disproportionate and taking into account the nature and seriousness of the crime”, it is agreed to partially replace the imposed prison sentence with expulsion from Spanish territorywhich must be remembered once three-quarters of the sentence imposed (30 years and 9 months) has been served or when it is classified in the third degree or accesses conditional freedom.

Compensation

Furthermore, the defendant will have to compensate with 870 euros for the injuries caused and with 20,000 euros for the moral damages caused.

Previously, the man was convicted of a crime of injuries and family abuse in the area of ​​domestic violence and gender to a sentence of six months in prison, suspended for two years on May 17, 2022; to the penalty of deprivation of the right to own and carry weapons for one year and one day, and to the penalty of prohibition and communication with the victim for six months, extinguished on December 4, 2022