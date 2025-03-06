Activists and representatives of the disability movement on Wednesday urged public authorities to adopt concrete measures that include “compensation and mechanisms of Comprehensive repair For those who were sterilized without consentas a form of compensation for the damage caused. “

They did it during the public reading of the manifesto of Cermi Foundation Women for International Women’s Day.

Under the slogan ‘I believe you’, the text asks to approve one “Law of recognition, repair and compensation to the victims of forced or non -consented sterilization “, aimed at those with disabilities who were legally incapacitated and subject to this practice under judicial sentence between 1989 and 2020.

The initiative seeks guarantee justice and repair for all affected For this serious violation of human rights, explains the manifesto.

Also denounces “the multiple forms of discrimination faced by women and girls with disabilities“, which are still exposed to” specific and structural violence “in all areas of life.

The document highlights the urgency of Adopt effective measures in gender equality and human rights; It requires investigating and eradicating harmful practices such as forced sterilization, coercive pregnancies and involuntary institutionalization; and claims the full accessibility of care resources for gender violence.

Likewise, it underlines the need to include in a reinforced way to women and girls with disabilities in public policies and demands the realization of a state macro -resident to make visible the violence they suffer.

In the same act, the work was presented ‘You are not alone: ​​25 life testimonies of women and girls with disabilities.’ It is a compilation of first person stories about the multiple barriers, violence and challenges faced by women with disabilities in their daily lives. The executive vice president of the Cermi Women Foundation, Ana Peláez Narváez, stressed the importance of this book as “a collective testimony that reinforces the need to continue advancing in the defense of the rights of women and girls with disabilities.”

The protagonists of these stories shared their experiences in the event, where they offered a direct testimony about the reality of women with disabilities and their struggle for equal rights.