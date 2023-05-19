With information from Maribel Mendo/LR

Dengue cases continue to increase in the Piura region and hospitals are collapsed. This situation has caused hundreds of patients to be cared for in private vehicles. This time, Gianmarco Morales ‘el Charrito de corazón’, a boy from Piura who won La Voz Kids and who made us happy with his songs that touched the souls of all Peruvians, is seriously ill as a result of the disease and his relatives are asking for a chain of Prayer for his speedy recovery.

The mother of the minor under 9 years of age, Liliana Maribel González He said that, according to the doctors, the infant is in critical condition with the disease. “We have admitted him to the hospital with bleeding from his nose and mouth, which is why he needs blood donors,” he specified.

YOU CAN SEE: There is a lack of doctors to attend to dengue cases in Piura and La Libertad

On the other hand, the grieving mother asked the authorities of the central government to implement the health post of the La Union District, where the minor lives, since, to date, he has collapsed and hundreds of people must be transferred to the Piura hospitals to be treated.

Let us remember that, according to Minsa statistics, up to now, the Piura region reports more than 22,000 cases and 13 deaths and, despite the high number of infected, hospitals in the region are collapsed.

Who is ‘the Charrito of heart’?

Gianmarco Morales, better known as ‘el Charrito de corazón’, he is a native of the district of La Unión. He established himself as the winner of the kids voice.

The youngest from Piura triumphed under the guidance of his coach, Víctor Muñoz, a Venezuelan singer responsible for hit songs like “Maybe yes, maybe no” “I’m the one in charge” and “Minutes”.

#blood #donation #Charrito #Corazón #Gianmarco #Morales #boy #won #Voz #Kids