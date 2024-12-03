The Prosecutor’s Office has requested a year and eight months in prison for the 21 defendants for trying to stop the eviction of the Llavors Blocin the Poble-sec neighborhood of Barcelona. In addition, the Public Ministry also requests 190,000 euros in fines.

Then, the Vauras vulture fund, owned by the block, denounced Ada Colauwho at that time was serving as mayor, for a crime of coercion and administrative prevarication, although the Court dismissed the complaint.

During a press conference, the lawyer Carlos Hurtadofrom Alerta Solidária, explained that they are accused of an “enormous catalog of crimes”, which total 35 years in prison, the newspaper reports. 20 Minutes.

“It is an unprecedented cause in the movement in defense of housing,” Hurtado has warned, since the defendants face crimes such as resistance to authority, attacks against law enforcement agents, coercion, injuries to agents and damages.

Hurtado explained during the media appearance that the first arrests took place four months after the attempt to stop the eviction of the Llavors Bloc. A “coup de effect” to intimidate and weaken activists in defense of the right to housing, who this Tuesday denounced the “criminalization” of the movement.

The defendants have denounced sanctions which they consider disproportionate, since each person faces a fine of 1,800 euros for attacking police officers and 5,760 euros for coercion. In addition, seven could have to pay 2,880 euros for the crime of damage and three, 600 euros for a crime of minor injuries to the agents.

To these fines must be added the almost 20,000 euros in compensation demanded by the Generalitat of Catalonia for damage to police equipment, uniforms, vans, etc.