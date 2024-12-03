Emilio RM, nicknamed ‘El Loco’, has confessed to the Civil Guard that he killed and dismembered his mother-in-law in July 2021 with an ax and a sawburying his dismembered corpse in bags in a field.

The bags with the remains of her body were located about 400 meters from the house where she shared a roof with the deceased and one of her daughters in Chapinería, according to what the investigator of the report said at the trial.

The oral hearing for the crime that has shocked this small town in the Sierra Oeste de Madrid has started this morning at the Provincial Court of Madrid. ‘El Loco’ faces 18 years in prison at the prosecutor’s request for a crime of murder, while The family requests permanent reviewable prison.

The defense requests a complete defense for mental disorder with confinement in a psychiatric penitentiary center. Africa, the daughter of the deceased and then partner of ‘El Loco’, also sits in the dock, at the request of the private prosecution.









The family’s lawyer believes that Africa’s role goes beyond a cover-up when considering what the crime consisted of. To the cocaine was detected on the victim in blood, which suggests that the defendants could have administered it without their consent to cause cognitive and physical deterioration.

Neighbors of Chapinería told the Civil Guard that weeks before the crime they saw how the accused couple carried the woman with the appearance of being drunk when she was a person who had never shown that image.

During the investigation, the accused stated that the head of the 73-year-old victim “had been taken away by vermin.” The crime occurred on the weekend of July 25, 2021. The woman’s lifeless body was found half-buried in an area on the outskirts of this town. The head never appeared.

with an ax

In the first session, the Civil Guard report instructor detailed that on August 4, 2020, a call was received from a person alerting about the discovery of human remains in an area of ​​Chapinería. The body corresponded to that of María Luisa Camacho, who was listed as missing.

Thus, the entry and search of her home was authorized and the agents found blood on the sofa, in a knife kept in the kitchen and in a wrench. After that, the arrest of Emilio was ordered, who confessed to the crime and detailed how he did it.

The prosecutor’s brief indicates that between 5 p.m. on July 23, 2020 and 12 p.m. on July 25 of that same year, the accused, who lived at the home of his romantic partner’s mother located in Chapinería, “surprisingly attacked » on the victim while she was sitting on the couch in her home.

He then hit him with a stab with a knife to his neck, causing a series of injuries that led to his death. To carry out the attack, ERM used his “superior strength” as well as his “physical complexion” given the age difference between the accused and the victim.

During the police investigation, he stated that the discussion prior to the crime occurred after their mother-in-law will call them squatters and asked them to leave his house.