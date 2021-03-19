The complaint of the family of Cinthia Shock, the traffic officer who died after being run over together with a colleague, who was injured, by the journalist Eugenio Veppo in 2019 in Palermo, requested this Friday a sentence of 15 years in prison for the accused. He did it through the zoom platform, which serves as support for the trial against the driver, accused of simple homicide with eventual intent.

In his argument before the Oral Criminal Court (TOC) 14, in a trial carried out via Zoom, the lawyer Andrés Gramajo requested that penalty when he considered Veppo the author of “simple homicide with eventual intent” and emphasizing that he had “a detachment and contempt absolute by traffic laws and by human life when he abandoned the victims “, the deceased Choque (28) and the wounded Santiago Siciliano (31).

JPE