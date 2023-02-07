They knew each other because she had been the girlfriend of one of them, so they invited her up to the apartment to smoke a cigarette and she was not distrustful. That was her excuse, because once there, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, they raped her together. The defendants, two young people, will sit on the bench this month to face a request for a sentence that, between them, amounts to more than 100 years in prison.

It happened at six in the morning on October 4, 2019. The victim, who is a foreigner, was walking down Dos Aceras street when she met her ex-boyfriend and a friend of his. The Prosecutor’s Office harshly describes the plan “previously arranged” by the defendants, who would have acted “by mutual agreement” and “taking advantage of the fact that she was drunk.” According to the Public Ministry, the defendants showed “express contempt for her freedom, her will, as well as her status as a woman.”

The first step in that plan was to invite her to her ex-boyfriend’s home to smoke a cigarette, “hiding his true intentions.” Once there, the young man began to prepare some drinks while her friend allegedly touched the girl’s leg and tried to kiss her, which she reproached him for. Moments later, she returned to the victim’s former sentimental partner and began to kiss her. she agreed.

The ex-boyfriend proposed to go to the bedroom. When they entered, his friend was in bed, “as they had both arranged without the express will of the victim,” reflects the prosecutor’s accusatory account. When the girl stated that she did not want to be there with both of them and that she wanted to leave, the defendants “tried to convince her” and took her from her arms.

The victim’s ex-sentimental partner allegedly stood behind her on the bed and pushed her to perform fellatio on the other defendant, who was lying down. When she refused, the young man punched her in the face with his glove, always according to the provisional conclusions of the Public Ministry. From there, both would have raped the victim in turns, exchanging her positions, without using a condom.

When they finished, the young woman’s ex-boyfriend forced her to shower with him before he left, despite her refusal. When they were drying off, the former’s friend came into the bathroom and tried to get her to shower with him again. In fact, the prosecutor says, he tried to rape her again, but she pushed him out of the bathroom.

The young woman returned to the room to get her bag and shoes, at which time her ex-boyfriend allegedly grabbed her by force at the level of the clavicle, threw her on the bed and raped her again despite the fact that she, according to the Public Ministry , he insisted that he wanted to leave the apartment.

The victim had to pretend that he had fallen asleep so that they would lower their guard and thus take advantage of the first oversight to escape. Once on the street, she called a cousin who lives in her country and told her what had happened to her. She, at the same time, told her mother and other relatives of hers, who contacted a roommate of the affected woman to accompany her to the hospital and report the facts to the police.

The forensic doctor reflected in his report that the girl had ecchymosis (bruises) in both clavicular regions, “being compatible with holding hands on the pectoral”, ecchymosis on the neck and swollen left cheekbone, injuries that took about five days to heal. heal.

For the Prosecutor’s Office, these facts would constitute six crimes of sexual assault, two of them attempted. The victim’s ex-boyfriend is accused of four crimes as a material author and two more as a necessary cooperator, for which he requests a sentence of 56 years in prison. He accuses his friend of three as the perpetrator and two more as a cooperator, for which he requests for him a sentence of 47 and a half years in prison.

In addition, the Public Ministry requests for both restraining orders with respect to the victim that, added together, exceed half a century, as well as another 10 years under probation. Finally, in case of being convicted, they must jointly compensate the young woman with 50,000 euros for the moral damage caused.