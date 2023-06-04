He does not want to get married soon, he often travels to Sinaloa to see his family, receives many marriage proposals and she has not had implants, these are some statements that Jailyne Ojeda makes in the YouTube program @acaentreNozz.

The Californian model shares moments of her personal and professional life in a “spicy” interview, as she is also questioned about if you are attracted to women and this answers:

“I’ve never been with a woman, many have thrown the ‘roll’ at me, they send me photos and videos saying my name, they are more fanciful than men”.

Additionally, 24-year-old Ojeda shares that she has had dreams in which she is a lesbian: “I even have a girlfriendbut in real life since they want to kiss me I can walk away, I don’t dare…”.

Regarding her opinion on why she considers that she dreams that she is a lesbian, Jailyne Ojeda responds in @acaentrenozz that perhaps it is because she always wanted to have friends and she doesn’t have them.

“It’s like I needed the love of friends, It is difficult because they always betray, they have done something bad to me and I distance myself from them. Maybe that’s why I dream that I’m a lesbian.”

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp