The laws regarding the import of products in the United States are very strict, especially when it comes to certain items that may pose a risk to the health of citizens. That is why agents from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) carried out a confiscation of thousands of products.

According to the criteria of

Through a statement they announced that, at the Chicago airport, They seized more than 53,700 electronic nicotine delivery systems(ENDS, for its acronym in English), which violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

And based on the guidelines of the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), The shipment, which came from China and was destined for a wholesale store in Mississippi, did not comply with the rules and posed a risk.

They explained that after the agents examined the electronic cigarettes they determined that violated the laws, because they are considered adulterated consumer goods which were also imported by an unauthorized agent.

The articles were contained in 179 boxes that were incorrectly labeled, as they intended to enter the country as electronic atomizers. But the authorities have detected that this is one of the most common practices used by smugglers with the intention of importing prohibited items into the country.

According to the information collected by the authorities, given the enormous quantity of items and considering the retail price suggested by the manufacturer, The merchandise had a value of more than US$1,008,000.

Although investigations are still underway, CBP said the seizure is an achievement considering that the products were likely going to be shipped across the country through the wholesaler, so They posed a risk to the population.

“CBP continues to work diligently to prevent non-legitimate products from entering the United States,” The statement reads. In addition, the authorities reminded that if any type of import is to be carried out, it must be based on their guidelines to comply with the admissibility requirements.

They also urged buyers to verify that items such as NDT comply with safety standards state and federal.

Chicago CBP officers recently seized over 53,000 electric nicotine delivery systems or “vapes” for FDA violations. The product was presumed to have been sent from a wholesaler for sale in the US The estimated street value of these items was over $1M. ➡️https://t.co/NuhkUESNAr pic.twitter.com/xFSg10gu1h — CBP (@CBP) June 27, 2024

US laws against risky e-cigarettes

Although the shipment of more than 53,000 electronic nicotine delivery systems seized in Chicago did not comply with import regulations, it should be noted that The US government has carried out efforts against these types of articles.

On June 10, the FDA announced the creation of a multi-agency federal working group to combat the illegal distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes.

This is especially important considering that they have detected that an increasing number of adolescents use them. And the authorities point out that although electronic cigarettes may be a lower risk alternative, that does not mean that they are safe because They also release harmful chemicals and contain nicotine which is highly addictive.