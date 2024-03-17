Club América is a team used to having powerful squads to compete for titles and although in recent years they have been questioned about no longer hiring 'bombshell' signings, they continue to make much more selective signings based on quality, but, in addition to that, they also bet for bringing in free players who often no longer have the confidence required in other clubs.
Surprisingly, in recent years the Águilas have opted for players with very little confidence in their respective clubs and in the end they have become immovable pieces of the azulcremas lineups. Currently there are examples of Luis Fuentes, Igor Lichnovsky and Cristian Calderon.
The veteran left back, Luis Fuentes He came to the Águilas in the 2019 Apertura from Tijuana, given his age, he has signed contracts from year to year, and more or less, but with all the latest azulcremas coaches: Miguel Herrera, Santiago Solari, Fernando Ortiz and his own André Jardinehas had minutes as a starter, although since the current Clausura 2024, already at 37 years old, he has been used as a substitute.
In the Apertura 2023, after the injury of Nestor Araujo At the beginning of the competition, the Águilas needed a signing in the central defense and a few hours after the market closed, they were able to hire the Chilean center back from the Tigres UANL, Igor Lichnovskyto everyone's surprise, he arrived and immediately started and since then he has been a regular in the team's scheme. André Jardine.
Cristian Calderon He was booed by the fans after his arrival, but that did not prevent the coaching staff from giving him the starting job and since then he has been a starter, displacing himself. Luis Fuentes It is already a bit old, so a generational change has been sought.
