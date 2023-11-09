Last Wednesday, November 8, the Federal Police of Brazil arrested two people related to the Armed group Lebanese Hezbollah suspected of preparing attacks against interests of the Jewish community in Brazil, sources from the institution reported.

The two arrests took place in São Paulo and the Federal police It also carried out searches in eleven homes in the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and in Brasilia, according to an official statement.

(Also read: Popular Brazilian ‘influencer’, 29, dies after undergoing liposuction).

The Police stated that the detainees will be accused of the crimes of belonging to terrorist organization and carrying out preparatory acts of terrorism, whose maximum combined penalties reach 15 years and six months in prison.

The alleged members of Hezbollah were trying to recruit Brazilians to collaborate in carrying out attacks against interests of the Jewish communityAccording to police sources, who requested anonymity.

The authorities have not reported the nationality of the detainees or their identities, nor have they specified what the objectives of the attacks would be.

The armed group Hezbollah, of the Shiite faith, is supported by Iran and is a declared enemy of Israel, a country at which it has launched several projectiles since the start of the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

(You can read: Hezbollah warns of the possibility of a ‘total war’ due to the Israel-Hamas conflict).

The entire Jewish community wants Brazil to continue being a place of harmonious coexistence and for these criminals to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Hezbollah has presence in Brazil, in the triple border area with Paraguay and Argentina, for at least three decades.

Important Jewish communities and also communities of Lebanese descendants reside in Brazil.

The Israeli Confederation of Brazil (Conib, by its Portuguese acronym) stated that it is “very apprehensive” to learn that suspects associated with Hezbollah “come to carry out attacks” and congratulated the country’s authorities for “acting preventively.”

“The entire Jewish community wants Brazil to continue being a place of harmonious coexistence and for these criminals to be punished to the full extent of the law,” the vice president of the Hebrew association, Daniel Bialski, told reporters.

Hezbollah supporters react as they watch a speech by the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, on a screen. See also The National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism issues guidelines to combat the use of unlicensed virtual asset service providers

Brazil clarifies that investigation into Hezbollah in the country began before the current conflict

The Brazilian Government clarified this Thursday that the arrest of two people with alleged links to the Lebanese group Hezbollah who would plan attacks against the Jewish community in the country began before the outbreak of the current conflict in the Middle East.

“The investigations of the Federal Police began before the outbreak of the tragedies underway on the international scene,” the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, indicated on his social networks, alluding to those arrests and the conflict unleashed after the attack by the arm armed Hamas group to Israel last October 7th.

The statement was a response to conjectures published in the local press, which linked this operation to alleged information provided by Israel to Brazil framed in the current conflict.

No foreign force commands the Brazilian Federal Police

According to the minister, “Brazil is a sovereign country” and “legal and police cooperation exists in a broad way, with countries of different ideological shades” and “on the basis of international agreements.”

He also emphasized that “no representative of a Foreign government may seek to anticipate the outcome of an investigation by the Federal Police, still in development.”

He added that the arrests made on Wednesday “derive from decisions of the Brazilian Judiciary” and “have nothing to do with international conflicts“.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO