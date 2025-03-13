03/13/2025



Updated at 12:30 p.m.





The Civil Guard of Valencia has arrested the prisoner who It was still unknown Of the two who managed to escape from the Picasent prison center on December 21.

The inmate, DM, 40, was among the seven arrested within the framework of the so -called ‘Operation Valijas’ that has been carried out in the early hoursObos with violence and intimidationaccording to Civil Guard sources.

His partner in a film flight, SC, was already arrested on February 5 by the National Police. On that occasion, it was the residents of a farm in the municipality of Burjassot who alerted the agents that an individual was hitting all the doors of the building and entering some homes, claiming that he was a policeman.

In fact, he came to hide under the bed in a building, where he was reduced before being transferred to a hospital to be attended. The 44 -year -old fugitive was consisted of six judicial claims, being one of them of entry into prison.









As ABC has been informing, the two prisoners escaped from the Valencian Penitentiary Center at Christmas doors, while their companions listened to the radio on the radio Soccer match that faced Barça with Atlético de Madridwhich forced to deploy a strong device in which the different security forces were involved.

Both inmates were in the count that was made at 9 pm on December 21 in module 2, the more conflicting. But before midnight they had lost their trail. In that period of time, rusty bars rolled from the window of their adjacent cells, knotted braided sheets and garbage bags to make a kind of rope and picked up the wall.

The jaleo for the party allowed them to make fun of the presence of officials inside the prison. Nor did any alarm sound when they were robbing outside. The sliding door that they forced to leave the prison enclosure -the entrance that is used to manage goods – I didn’t have surveillance at that time. The inmates could have used material stolen from the gym, a weightlifting bar and dumbbells, to force both the bars and that gate.

Penitentiary institutions opened its own internal research. Picasent’s is the prison with more prisoners in Spain – more than 2,000 – and the state of the facilities and the lack of personnel have been criticized for the unions for years.